Commando 3 Actor Gulshan Devaiah Doesn’t Want To Play A Bad Guy, Here’s Why

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who plays a negative lead in the forthcoming film “Commando 3“, reveals he was approached to play villain in the earlier films of the “Commando” series, too. He added that he picked Commando 3 because he felt the role was suitable for him.

“I really liked the concept of ‘Commando 3‘. Vipul (Shah) sir earlier approached me for ‘Commando’ and ‘Commando 2‘ as well but I was not able to be a part of those films. But I felt that ‘Commando 3‘ is a suitable film for me and I am fan of Vidyut (Jammwal). I wanted to do something exciting and out-and-out commercial. They gave me freedom to enact role as per my interpretation. Apart from that, when the film was being shot in London, one had a chance to roam around in London, so it was fun,” Gulshan said

“Before distancing myself from villainous roles, I wanted to do an out-and-out commercial film because I am tired of playing negative roles in films. Whichever role I have played, people have tagged me as villain. During ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota‘, my character was promoted as psychotic villain, so what can I do about that?” the actor added, while interacting with the media at a special screening of Tamil film “KD”.

Gulshan has earlier played negative roles in films like “Hate Story”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela” and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”.

“Commando 3” stars Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah and marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail“. The action thriller is directed by Aditya Datt, and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Motion Picture Capital and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Asked if he feels that the film industry will typecast him in negative roles, Gulshan said: “I am a bit conscious because you have to think about your career. Since the trailer of ‘Commando 3‘ released, I am getting at least three to four calls from filmmakers to play negative characters in their films. I have been doing theatre since I was five. I have done every kind of roles — be it comedy, tragedy or romantic. I feel I am a versatile actor and I have visualised a diverse career path for myself. I want to showcase my talent beyond villain roles. You have to go slowly and steadily, so I have decided I will not play the bad guy for some time. I want to try something else. Let’s see if I get success.”

“Commando 3” is slated to release on November 29.

