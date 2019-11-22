‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Actor Jack Black Reveals His Retirement Plans

Actor Jack Black says he plans to play lots of video games after his retirement.

The actor opened up about his future plans at a press conference for his upcoming movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” here. The sequel of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” explores important message around getting old, while the first part delved into the complicated lives of young high school going students.

Asked which would one would he pick, Black said: “I often think that when I retire I will just play video games 24*7.”

“Jumanji is a great game in the world. And when you play you often think who made this extraordinary game … a possible plotline for the third part,” he joked.

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like “School of Rock”, the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, “Shallow Hal”, “King Kong”, “The Holiday”, “Tropic Thunder” and “Gulliver’s Travels”.

He is looking forward to “Jumanji : The Next Level”, a sequel which picks up where 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” left off. But there is one difference.

The twist is that the grandfathers (played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover) of two original players get transported into the game as Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s avatars. Even Black’s character will be seen essaying different personalities in the movie.

According to the film’s synopsis, in “Jumanji: The Next Level” the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

“I had a ball playing my new characters. I don’t know about which one is my favourite as when I am doing it at the moment, I am thinking that I am killing it, ” he said.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” has been directed by Jake Kasdan. It also stars Karen Gillan, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina and Nick Jonas amongst others.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 13, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

