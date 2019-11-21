After Sambhaji Brigade, NCP Raises Objections On Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been garnering a lot of attention for its trailer from the past two days. While some people absolutely loved the trailer, a political tussle has arisen for the Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer.

After objections raised by Sambhaji Brigade, the Nationalist Congress Party too has expressed their concern over the things that have been shown in the trailer. NCP has asked the makers to not twist the history of the characters.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a film based on the life of the legendary Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader in the army Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and NCP leaders feel that the makers have tampered with the information in the trailer. They even asked the makers of the film to make changes to the trailer.

Nationalist Congress Party legislator Jitendra Awhad threatened the makers of Tanhaji to get the fundamental facts of the film right. He asked the makers to not represent the history of the characters incorrectly. Jitendra Awhad even asked the makers of the film to make changes to the trailer in his tweet and said that he will take action against the film if the necessary changes are not made.

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a political party which is known for opposing the release of Hindi films dubbed in Marathi, approved the Om Raut directorial. MNS said, “It should be dubbed in as many languages as possible.”

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank MNS for allowing Tanhaji to release simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. He wrote, “Thank you 🙏 Ameya & MNS for allowing us to showcase our film Tanhaji in Marathi & Hindi simultaneously. It’s our privilege to be able to share the story of this brave Maratha warrior in his mother tongue as well as the National Language”

Earlier, Sambhaji Brigade’s officially stated, “Movies should be made on historical topics, but we will not tolerate the distortion of historical incidents/ facts.”

For the uninitiated, Ajay plays the role of Tanhaji Malusare, while Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Udaybhan Rathod, who attacks the hill fortress Kondhana. The role of Shivaji Maharaj is characterised by Sharad Kelkar. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji’s wife in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be releasing in 3D on January 10, 2020 and will also star Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

