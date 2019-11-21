Tiger Shroff To Do A Dance Film? Actor’s Cryptic Social Media Video Hints At The Same

Tiger Shroff is now certified as one of the biggest action stars of Bollywood by critics and aam janta as well. His upcoming films Baaghi 3 and Rambo remake are amongst his highly anticipated releases and the action star is super busy with the shoot of the former. Meanwhile, even in his busy schedule, Tiger never forgets to surprise his fans.

Tiger Shroff is keeping his social media game up to the mark by posting pictures from his day to day life and movie shoots. Just a few hours ago, Tiger shared a story and hinted his fans of something big coming soon on the dance front. While his dancing skills have always garnered him tons of accolades, this new surprise is surely making our wait harder.

Meanwhile, Tiger recently shared a picture showcasing his well-chiselled body. The actor in a new photograph is seen flaunting his big biceps as he shoots for the third installment of “Baaghi” in Serbia.

Tiger took to Instagram where he shared two photographs of himself. In the images, the actor is seen sporting a sleeveless jacket showing off his toned muscles. He has paired the jacket with cargo pants and a pair of sunglasses.

He captioned the image: “#baaghi3 #actionday2.”

The image currently has over 3,01,004 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of “Baaghi” brings back Tiger Shroff in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

