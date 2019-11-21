FIR Filed Against Vaani Kapoor Over Wearing A Blouse That Had Ram Written All Over It

War actress Vaani Kapoor enthralled everyone with her performance in the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff film but recently she has been headlining the news for some other reason. The actress came in limelight for wearing a deep-neck outfit with ‘Ram’ written on it. Now, a complaint has been filed regarding the same.

A Mumbai resident, Rama Sawant said that Vaani has hurt religious sentiments by wearing a stingy outfit that has the Hindu god’s name inscribed all over it. The complaint has been filed with N M Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai on Tuesday. The complainant said that she was called by police to record her statement in the case.

In the complaint letter, Rama Sawant has asked to file an FIR against Vaani Kapoor. The complaint letter said, “The undersigned is an ardent devotee of ‘Lord Shri Ram’. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing ‘Shri Ram’ , which denotes to Lord Shri Ram.”

The statement further read, “In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Hon’ble Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon’ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, owing to all the negativity, the actress removed the picture from her Instagram immediately, but it already went viral all across the social media platforms.

