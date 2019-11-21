Social media bears no one and Bollywood has a special place in the hearts of the meme makers. Recently, Ranu Mondal and Kartik Aaryan’s song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from Pati Patni Aur Woh were on the radar of the trollers. Also, with the trends like #DelhiAirPollution and #NoShaveNovember, the netizens have connected it well with BTown. Now, the latest one to make into the list is #GonnaTellMyKids.

From Govinda’s Superman avatar to Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s bonding, Twitter is flooded with some amusing memes with #GonnaTellMyKids.

Check out some of the memes below:

Another epic meme 🤣🤣 https://t.co/yHZ8rB8jWM — Utkarsh Sharma (@iutkarsharma) November 21, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the real superman-spiderman movie & DC comics copied us – pic.twitter.com/dIv7o7QH6m — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids these were the Three Musketeers. pic.twitter.com/5qjH9vWVQz — Rishu Kanjarpuria (@BollywoodCole) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that this is Daenerys targaryen,First of his name,The acquitted,king of the physics,Breaker of bollywood records and father of all singers pic.twitter.com/4N6iGHsbdB — Mad king (@GJhamtani) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he is Roger Federer pic.twitter.com/LbylHqmyYT — Ankush jain 👌 (@thejainsaab) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he was the best Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9eIFiqNXCI — Rishav Mishra 🙇 (@theNormieGuy) November 20, 2019

