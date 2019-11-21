Nishabdam: Hollywood Actor Michael Madsen’s First Look Is OUT!

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty and versatile actor R Madhavan starrer Nishabdam has become one of the most talked-about and awaited releases amongst cine-goers ever since its teaser was revealed.

Post unveiling the posters of the film’s lead stars Anushka and R Madhavan and the teaser, the makers today morning revealed a poster of Hollywood actor Micahel Madsen from the crime thriller.

Talking about the poster, Michael who is known for his Hollywood ventures like Kill Bill series, Reservoir Dogs among others, will be seen playing an intense character as he will be donning the role of a cop in the Anushka starrer.

The makers along with his first look tweeted, ” #KillBill and #Species fame Hollywood actor #MichaelMadsen as Richard Dickens, a Seattle PD cop. #Nishabdham”

About Nishabdam, the film feature Anushka playing the role of mute painting artist, and one will get to see R Madhavan as a blind musician.

The duo in the film will be seen as a married couple.

Apart from Madhavan, Anushka and Michael Madsen, Nishabdam also has Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a major role the music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The film is been co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa under People Media Factory. The R.Madhavan starrer will hit the big screen in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages.

