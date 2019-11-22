Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi: Bhushan Kumar Breaks Silence On Criticism Over Divya Khosla Kumar’s Recreation

Recently, T-Series released a recreated version of Falguni Pathak’s wonderful 1999 track, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The recreated version stars Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar.

The recreated version received a mixed response from the viewers. While some loved Divya’s look in the video, many didn’t like the fact that a song this good was recreated.

In an interview with Indian Express, Bhushan Kumar was asked about the criticism received to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. He said, “We launched this song three-four days ago and it has more than thirty million views (on YouTube). Today, many people criticize the trend of song recreation. Lalit Sen (music composer of the original song performed by Falguni Pathak) praised the re-composition. He is the best judge. If he is appreciating it, then it means that we have done a good job. So people who are criticizing the song should stop as we have made it for this generation.”

Bhushan added that the original song was released long time ago and people enjoyed it. Now, many are revisiting the new version and are happy about the recreation. The T-Series head added that even if many people have criticised it, they have a large number of audience they want their song to reach.

“So I am really happy with the kind of response the song has been receiving. I am very thankful to my audience,” Kumad stated.

