Clash Between Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha & Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Is CONFIRMED

Both Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey are amongst the anticipated releases of the next year, scheduled for the arrival during Christmas. But just a few days ago, it was learnt that the clash of the titans is averted. Now, contrary to the rumours, the makers have confirmed that the faceoff is very much on.

It was on Wednesday, an official announcement regarding Kriti Sanon joining Bachchan Pandey’s cast came in. The official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted about it quoting, “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”

From the tweet, the makers have clearly confirmed about their scheduled release and are in no mood of shifting it. Earlier, it was learnt that Bachchan Pandey to get postponed as its scripting is taking longer than expected.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is an official remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump and is being helmed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan. On the other hand, Bachchan Pandey is an actioner and will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Meanwhile, Akshay is shedding few kilos to get into the character for Bachchan Pandey. The 51-year-old denied following any specific diet and claimed that he has lost weight naturally by increasing his workout.

During a promotional event of Mission Mangal, he said, “I’ve lost weight for my films ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’. I’ve shed about five to six kilos. I have lost weight naturally.”

