Claim To Fame – That’s What ‘Best Koffee Debut Female’ Award Is For Sara Ali Khan!

Even before the award season, Sara Ali Khan has already began sweeping off awards at various shows. The young actress who made her Koffee debut even before her films hit the screens has received the best debut award at Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 6.

As the 6th season of Koffee with Karan comes to an end, the renowned chat show declared its awards for the season with the help of the jury comprising of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua.

Owing to the astounding confidence, impressive spontaneity and bubbly yet poised personality, Sara Ali Khan emerged as the clear winner at the ‘Best Koffee Debut Female’ award.

Accepting the award, Sara Ali Khan said, “This is my Claim to Fame given that it was the first time I was ever seen. So I have to thank the entire jury, Malaika, Mallika, Vir and Kirron ma’am, for giving me this lovely and delicious honour.”

Thanking Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan said, “Thank you Karan, firstly for calling me on the show, secondly for being so nice to me, and thirdly for giving me this award that I shall cherish forever.”

The actress created an uproar with her first ever appearance which also marked her Koffee debut. Sara Ali Khan created a mark and carved her niche with her wit and quirk amassing a fan-base long before her big screen debut.

In fact, the much talked about episode garnered the most TRP amongst the entire season.

Sara Ali Khan has been captivating the hearts of the audience with her unmatchable sense of humor backed by her confidence and grace.

The actress who has earlier been awarded as the ‘Fresh Face of the Year’ has now added another award to her kitty.

After garnering accolades from across quarters for her convincing and impressive performances in both Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has left the audience wanting for more.

