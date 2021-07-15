Actress Chitrangda took to social media on Thursday and posted stunning pictures dressed in an off-white sari for a virtual event.

Advertisement

“Beautiful and elegant vibes. For a virtual event,” the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

In the pictures posted, the actress pairs a ruffled sari with a lace blouse, turquoise earrings, and tied-up hair.

Previously, Chitrangda Singh looked in her post on social media, decked up in jewellery. The actress says that she is all ready for her Monday morning zoom calls.

Chitrangda posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting an embellished lehenga paired with a heavy neckpiece and a big round ‘nath’ (nose ring).

The actress looks straight into the camera and strikes a pose. She calls it her Monday state of mind.

“Ready for my Monday morning zoom call! #mondaystateofmind,” she wrote as the caption.

Chitrangda Singh shared: “Our frontline warriors, our superheroes in this battle against COVID. Without you, we don’t stand a chance. Thank you for your service #InternationalNursesDay.”

Chitrangda was last seen in the 2018 release, “Bazaar” in 2018. She did a cameo in “Ghoomketu” last year.

Her upcoming film is “Bob Biswas” opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller “Kahaani”, and is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

