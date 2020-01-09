Chhapaak Legal Row: Delhi Court To Pass Order On Deepika Padukone’s Film Today

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the complaint of lawyer Aparna Bhat against the filmmakers of Chhapaak seeking an interim injunction claiming that she has not been given due credit for her work.

Civil Judge Dr. Pankaj is likely to pass an order later in the day.

The plaintiff has contended that she has contributed skills and knowledge in the making of the film Chhapaak, which is going to be released on Friday.

The makers of the film despite acknowledging her work and assuarence had not given her due credit.

“If a person has been given a promise based on which a contribution is made, the work needs to be acknowledged. I am not concerned for money, I am seeking acknowledgement,” said senior advocate Sanjay Parikh appearing for complainant and lawyer Aparna Bhatt.

For the unversed, advocate Aparna Bhat, represented Laxmi Agarwal’s case in her criminal trial at the Patiala House Courts. She took to her Facebook handle last night to express her disappointment over the film, and stated that it is her identity and integrity that is threatened. Aparna furthermore even slammed the makers of failing to even express gratitude towards her contribution in the case.

“I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences,” wrote Aparna Bhat in a post.

In another post, she mentioned how ironically she represented Laxmi Agarwal once upon a time, but now someone will have to represent her case against the team of Chhapaak. She posted, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause…Ironies of life”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!