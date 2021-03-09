After creating a massive buzz and exciting the fans with the first look poster, the teaser of Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be out on 11th March.

The theatre doors have finally opened and the audience is delighted to see their favourite stars walking their way back to the big screen.

After the initial enthusiasm, the excitement is palpable as “Chehre” will be the first film of Mr. Bachchan to release this year.

Helmed by Rumy Jafry, #Chehre will see megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi sharing screen space for the first time.

Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited and directed by Rumy Jafry. The film is set to release on 30th April

