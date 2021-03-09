Kapil Sharma is one of the popular comedians in the Indian television space. He gained popularity by hosting television comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil, Family Time with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-actor recently announced that he will be making his digital debut with a Netflix Special.

Advertisement

The actor-comedian made the announcement with a funny video posted on his social media accounts. Following his announcement, fans couldn’t contain the excitement. Now the latest report shares an update regarding his much-awaited comedy special.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma will start shooting for the show in April. A source close to the development said to the publication, “Kapil has already begun working on his material for the show, and is doing regular reading sessions with his team. He is currently recovering from his back injury, and will be travelling to Dubai next month to shoot for the special which will feature his trademark comedy style.”

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a break and it’s artists have moved on to other projects. The 39-year-old comedian also confirmed the same on Twitter. When a fan asked the reason behind the show going off-air, Kapil replied, “Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”

Last month, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy. He took to social media to share the happy news and wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all.”

What do you think about Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Special? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Switchh Trailer Out! Vikrant Massey Plans A Big Con, Will he Be Successful?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube