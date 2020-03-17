Can’t Go To Gym Because Of The Coronavirus Outbreak? Katrina Kaif’s In-House Fitness Regime Can Be Your Saviour!

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Maharashtra has asked the gyms, malls and cinema halls to remain shut. People are also been told to avoid going to public gatherings and stay indoors for their safety. As gyms are also shut, many fitness freaks are finding their other ways to workout and one of them is Katrina Kaif.

We all know Katrina Kaif is very serious when it comes to her workout. So the actress is using her spare time to exercise on her terrace. The Sooryavanshi actress even share pics and videos along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her Instagram page.

In the video, Katrina Kaif says that as the gyms are closed, people can still workout at home at least for 20-25 mins. She says, “I think we can do small workout at home. You don’t have to stress your body, but even a little bit of workout is good for your immunity.”

She captioned the video, ” #WorkoutatHome

Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊

1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps

2⃣ Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps

3⃣ Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps

4⃣ Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5⃣ Plank to ‘T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps

6⃣ Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets.”

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi’s release date has postponed due to COVID-19. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was supposed to hit the screens on March 24. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, theatres will remain shut and for people’s safety, the release for this month was cancelled.

