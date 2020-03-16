From Hera Pheri To Padosan – 5 Amazon Prime Comedies To Lighten Up Your Mood

With the World Health Organization declaring the Coronavirus pandemic, the world has come on a standstill with fear instilled in everyone’s minds for them and their families well being. But in our little effort to lighten up your moods here is a compilation of 5 evergreen comedies on Amazon Prime that you along with your family should watch in these turbulent times for a slight change of mood!

1. Hera Pheri:

Directed by Priyadarshan, the Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Tabu starrer is one of the most loved comedies of Bollywood. Revolving around 2 quarreling tenants and the good-natured landlord, Hera Pheri should be a must-watch in every movie buffs list.

2. Padosan:

Featuring the legendary Kishore Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Mehmood and Saira Banu, Padosan is directed by Jyoti Swaroop. A hilarious love story, this film is a sad but cute love story of all one-sided lovers.

3. Andaz Apna Apna:

Probably one of Bollywood’s most loved and watched comedy, the Salman Khan-Aamir Khan-Karishma Kapoor-Raveena Tandon comedy revolves around the lives of two young lads who try to take the easy way to riches by wooing a rich businessman’s daughter. But it is the twist in the tale with switched identities that will leave you in splits.

4. Chupke Chupke:

Directed by the veteran Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Chupke Chupke revolves around the life of a young girl, (Sharmila Tagore), who is in awe of her brother-in-law for his intelligence. Her husband (Dharmendra) takes it up to himself to prove to his wife that he is smarter than her brother-in-law, is what gives this film space in our 5 Must Watch Bollywood Comedies. With Amitabh Bachchan, then Jaya Bhaduri and the veteran Asrani, this film is a promising laugh riot.

5. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This new-age remake of the original 1979 Gol Maal is directed by Rohit Shetty. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor with the celebrated Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, Golmaal is a situational comedy with 4 boys trying to woe the same girl (Rimi Sen).

So here is our list of 5 mood lightning films that will surely relieve you of some of your stress in these difficult days. Also, watch this space for many more such recommendations coming soon!

