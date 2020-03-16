Kiara Advani On Topless Photoshoot: “I’ve Switched Off Some Of My DM Notifications Because…”

Kiara Advani just made her digital debut through Guilty on Netflix and the film has been getting a tremendous response from netizens. Her fans are applauding her for playing such a bold and fierce character and Kiara is on cloud nine with back to back movies successes.

Kiara recently did a photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar in which she covered herself with just a banana leaf and turned into a controversy later. A foreign photographer called out for Dabboo’s photoshoot with Kiara and called it plagiarised. Diet Sabya also grilled Dabboo for the same and it started a meme fest on social media by Netizens.

Talking about the same with Tweak India, Kiara said, “I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can’t do this right now.” Her fans couldn’t stop praising Kiara in the picture and called her hot and sizzling.

In fact, Kiara told IANS that she enjoyed the memes on her picture and shared them too on social media and said, “It is so funny and so flattering. I had even posted some of the memes that went viral. They were really funny. It’s okay. I think it’s just a form of flattery.”

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh and the film went on to great at the box office. She’ll be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and later with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

