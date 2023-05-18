Mrunal Thakur is acing her fashion game with one look after another at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

She has already successfully made two viral moments with two iconic fashion moments. Her sheer swimsuit combined with a shimmering jacket look and her first Indian look have both set the Internet ablaze.

Now Mrunal Thakur has begun her day two of Cannes in an Anamika Khanna “hood couture” look, making her the only actress so far to sport a hooded look.

Mrunal Thakur has defied the Cannes fashion statement with one unexpected look after another, which garnered her love from fans and praise from netizens. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur is all set to attend and make her much-awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and will be in the French Rivera from May 17-19.

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said: “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform.”

“I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

Mrunal Thakur is currently filming for her next major south project, ‘Nani 30’, and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Pippa’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’.

