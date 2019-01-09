Can a Comedy be a Catalyst for Change?

A private screening of Bombairiya was conducted in New Delhi yesterday for the members of the legal profession who are involved in framing The Witness Protection Act

Although the movie is a light-hearted tale, born of chaotic circumstances, Bombairiya goes beyond the realms of the conventional comedy flick. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film subtly throws light on the dire situation of witnesses of crime, especially when it involves a powerful accused.

Acknowledging the issue, a private screening was held yesterday to entertain members of the legal profession and the Honorable Supreme Court by Additional Solicitor General of India Ms Pinky Anand. The private screening took place at New Delhi where the selected audience comprised of members of the legal profession who have been involved in framing the Witness Protection Act which is yet to be enshrined in law and adopted by every State. In attendance were the director Pia Sukanya and members of the lead cast.

Ms Pinky Anand said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the film. And it’s very gratifying that the issues on which we are working very hard are equally important to filmmakers like Pia Sukanya..”

Says Pia, “Although my film is a comedy-mystery designed to entertain, I hope it also underlines the need not only for the Witness Protection Act to be enshrined in law but for Witness Protection Programs to become a reality in each State where the lives of witnesses are continually at risk.”

Bombairiya stars Radhika Apte in the lead alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla, Ravi Kishan and Ajinkya Deo. The movie is presented by Kreo Films FZ and Beautiful Bay Entertainment and is slated to release on 11th January.

