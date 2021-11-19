Sooryavanshi has given a ray of hope to all exhibitors and Bollywood filmmakers after a gloomy pandemic phase. After the glorious run of Akshay Kumar’s film, YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been released today. Let’s learn some interesting details about the film.

It seems, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was promoted with an unusual plan in mind. The makers avoided extensive promotions and are banking on Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s pair. The addition of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh is a bonus. Also, with YRF’s banner backing the film, there’s credibility attached to the offering. Not to forget the success of its prequel is playing a big factor in grabbing attention.

All such factors have helped Bunty Aur Babli 2 is getting a decent screen count of 1800 in India. It’s a good count considering Sooryavanshi is still going strong. Akshay Kumar’s cop drama had got a screen count of 3519 in India. If one considers BAB 2’s number, a big chunk has been taken away from Akki’s film.

Helmed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is about the battle between the two pairs of cons from different generations.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is thrilled that her daughter Adira, who had never seen any Rani films before Bunty Aur Babli 2, has thoroughly loved the comedy film, which released today.

Rani said: “‘BAB 2’ is a special film for me for several reasons. Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that ‘BAB2’ is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved.

