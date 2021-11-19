Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases today and we are more than excited to go watch it in the theatres. Directed by Varun Sharma, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The first reviews of the film are out and it’s not how you must have expected! Scroll below to read more.

The film is the second instalment of the franchise and the original film starred Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani.

The first reviews of Bunty Aur Babli 2 are out and netizens don’t seem to be impressed with the second instalment of the film. Some of them are also missing Abhishek Bachchan and hailing Pankaj Tripathi for his performance in the same.

A user on Twitter wrote, “Interval for #BuntyAurBabli2 and we’ll, it misses the spunk that the original had. I am a #SaifAliKhan fam but I miss the OG #AbhishekBachchan The best part, yet, is just @TripathiiPankaj What an entry!!!”

Another user wrote, “As i have said , still there is no Hype of #BuntyAurBabli2 ..Only great reviews save this Film!!..As of now..Advance is so Bad..even 4 cr looks difficult now on Opening day.#Sooryavanshi retain 60% of their screens too for this 3rd week.”

But again there were positive reactions too.

Take a look at some of the first reactions here:

Interval for #BuntyAurBabli2 and we'll, it misses the spunk that the original had. I am a #SaifAliKhan fam but I miss the OG #AbhishekBachchan The best part, yet, is just @TripathiiPankaj What an entry!!! — Zinia Bandyopadhyay (@iamzinia) November 19, 2021

As i have said , still there is no Hype of #BuntyAurBabli2 ..Only great reviews save this Film!!..As of now..Advance is so Bad👎..even 4 cr looks difficult now on Opening day🤔..#Sooryavanshi retain 60% of their screens too for this 3rd week👍. https://t.co/tRovxO7wj9 — Harsh darshan mehta (@hd4157) November 18, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2 – ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 3.5/5 Firstly Dont compare this wid d 1st one One WORD 💥ENTERTAINMENT 💯 There is a great competition between both new n old #BuntyAurBabli 😛😛Director Varun Sharma Superb Direction @SiddhantChturvD @SharvariWagh14 Just Outstanding 👏👏 #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6o1Tynql9I — Vaibhav (@Vaaaibhavv) November 19, 2021

Debut director Varun Sharma directs his best ever film. Sharvari Wagh delivers her career best performance. Siddhant C delivers his second career best act. Rani M delivers her 9th best performance and Saif delivers his 7th best performance in #BuntyAurBabli2

DO WATCH IN CINEMAS — T (@SRKsSquad) November 19, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2 will dent #Sooryavanshi collection Big time from Today onwards.. still #Sooryavanshi has chance to collect BIG in Mass Dominated area.. 🔥🔥#AkshayKumar #KatrinaKaif — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) November 19, 2021

When are you all going to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2? Tell us in the space below.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is thrilled that her daughter Adira, who had never seen any Rani films before this, has thoroughly loved the comedy film, which releases today.

Rani said: “ BAB 2 is a special film for me for several reasons. Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that BAB2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved.”

