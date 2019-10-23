BREAKING! Tabu To Step Into Vidya Balan’s Shoes For Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it has been announced. The film, that went on floors earlier this month has glimpses from the sets are all over the internet. The recent and the biggest update around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now is that Tabu will be stepping into Vidya Balan’s shoes for Vidya’s iconic character of Manjulika.

Vidya’s Manjulika from the first installment is one of Vidya’s most celebrated characters. According to the reports in Bollywood Bubble, the makers have now found their perfect match in Tabu.

A source close to the development said, “The plan was to get the original leads Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan to play pivotal roles in the sequel too. But it didn’t happen largely because of the fallout between Akshay and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series who is bankrolling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After Akki decided to opt-out, Vidya also felt that it won’t look proper for her to do the film and she told the makers she won’t do it. But the character is so strong and impactful that they needed a very strong older Heroine to perform it. Then they approached Tabu. There were initial discussions which didn’t work out but eventually, Tabu charged a bomb which the producers mutually agreed upon.”

Well, it certainly will be exciting to see Tabu get into such a character and we are sure Tabu too will match up to what Vidya delivered to us with the iconic Manjulika. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 starring Kartik and Kiara is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is set for a release on July 31, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!