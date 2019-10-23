BJP MP Hema Malini Talks About Taking A Backseat From Politics

She is rightly called the Dream Girl of Bollywood and at 71 years of age too, Hema Malini is absolutely capable of giving the younger actresses a run for their money with her ever glowing beauty. While the Basanti had a glorious acting career, she has always focus equally on her classic dancing skills.

And now, as she announces her retirement from politics on her 71st birthday, Hema Malini say’s she needs more time for her family and dance. “ What is there to make a fuss about? I am getting older, not younger with every birthday. The older you get the quieter you want the celebrations to be. I want to fulfil all the promises that i made to my constituency, that’s why I needed one more term. Thereafter I am finished with politics. I need time for my family and my dancing.”

No conversation for Hema Malini is complete without speaking of her marriage with much loved Dharmendra. While Hema Malini is quick to admit that she knew she had met the man of her dreams the minute she saw Dharmendra, she wanted everyone to be happy with their marriage.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in the same interview Hema Malini said, “ The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family.”

While the diva has never shied from calling a spade a spade, she surely shies away when you call her a timeless beauty. “What beauty? What secrets? I’ve never thought of myself as beautiful. It’s others who keep reminding me that I am beautiful; then I think about it. Am I really beautiful? I think the secret of staying beautiful is to not think about it.”

