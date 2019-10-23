Couple Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Expecting Their First Child

Popular television actor Karan Patel is all set to embrace parenthood with his wife Ankita Bhargava after Ankita suffering a miscarriage in her previous pregnancy.

Karan Patel, who shot to fame with the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anita Hassanandani, tied the knot with Ankita in May 2015.

A certain source has been quoted by TOI saying, “Ankita and Karan are ecstatic and are busy making arrangements to welcome their bundle of joy. They are looking forward to embracing parenthood. They are keeping the news under wraps to avoid any unwanted attention.”

For the unversed, it was Karan’s co-star Aly Goni who had played cupid for the couple who got hitched in a traditional Gujarati ceremony followed by a Roka. While the couple was excited to announce their first baby, Ankita undergone a miscarriage in June 2018.

It was back then that the couple had given out a statement that read, “I would urge all media personnel to please allow Karan and Ankita Karan Patel enough time to deal with the miscarriage. It is a difficult time for them individually and for the families involved. This sudden turn of events happened a few days ago and ever since we have tried to keep it low key, only so that we allow them enough time to cope with it.”

Meanwhile it is being speculated that Ankita’s pregnancy is the reason why Karan opted out of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. But Karan is certainly a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

