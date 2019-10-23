Mommy Soni Razdan Speaks Up On Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s VIRAL Fake Wedding Card

After some dreamy weddings like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas – Bollywood lovers can’t wait for another favourite, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot. The latest about them was a wedding card of the duo which took the Internet by storm. But it was later revealed that it’s fake and mom Soni Razdan along with uncle Mukesh Bhatt are now letting out the repercussions they had to face because of it.

Soni in a latest interview rubbished all the rumours regarding Alia & Ranbir getting hitched and asked the media to not give publicity to such fake rumours. On the other hand, uncle Mukesh revealed how the family had to deal with calls all across the country from friends and family, who were left baffled after the first look at the wedding card.

I a conversation with Hindustan Times, Soni said, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.”

Furthermore, Mukesh Bhatt added, “Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It’s sad. There are so many mistakes on the card.”

The actress two ditched the questions at the airport with a smirk and rubbished the rumours earlier.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The period drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is lated for a Summer 2020 release.

Actress Mouni Roy will also be a part of the movie, and will be witnessed in a negative role.

