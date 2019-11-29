Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and the film managed to gain some good numbers at the box office. Taapsee’s performance wasn’t just applauded by her fans in the film but also by the critics.

She is currently shooting for Rashmi Rocket and Thappad and now going by a recent report by Pinkvilla she has been approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sia Jia. Co-produced by Shabina Khan, Taapsee will be seen playing a double role in the film. Bhansali has yet not finalised the director for the film but the script for the film has been finished and locked.

This will be the first time Taapsee will be collaborating with Bhansali and also for the fans to see her playing a double role.

Earlier there were rumours of Bhansali casting Taapsee opposite Abhishek Bachchan for one of the most talked projects, Sahil Ludhianvi. She was supposed to play the iconic character of Amrita Pritam. However Manmarziyaan actress rubbished all the rumours and said, she hasn’t been approached for Sahir Ludhianvi biopic but would love to be a part of it.

Taapsee’s Thappad will be released on Women’s Day 2020 and also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!