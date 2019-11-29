Bhumi Pednekar: “I Think The Current Generation Is Chill & Not Insecure About Silly Things”

Bhumi Pednekar has certainly become a name to resonate with after her unconventional choice of films. While not many actors from her generation are willing to take up the risks of doing films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or even her last outing Bala, Bhumi says that she shares a warm equation with everyone in the industry.

Bhumi has recently spoken about the warmth that the newer generation shares with each other and the fact that there is no dirty competition that exists in the industy anymore. Opening up about her thoughts on the same, Bhumi has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Firstly, I am happy for Ayuhsmann (Khurrana) and he deserves all the accolades. This means you just have to have faith and everything will work out. Everyone I am working with is so good. Even Kartik Aaryan is fantastic in Pati Patni Aur Woh. He’s such a surprise package and we had a blast working. The thing is earlier, I didn’t know him at all, and through this experience we have become friends, and someone I enjoyed working with. Even Ananya is so good. I think the current generation is chill and not insecure about silly things that need no attention. There is also enough work for everyone. There is so much content being generated that it is not dirty competition any more. Everyone is supporting each other.”

Meanwhile on the professional front, Bhumi has Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan that is slated for a 6th December 2019 release.

