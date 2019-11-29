WHOA! Post Ranbir Kapoor, Now Kangana Ranaut Confesses To Have A Secret Social Media Account!

Kangana Ranaut is well known for her audacious statements and never shies away from expressing her views. Be it supporting the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government or bashing Bollywood celebrities, the actress is quite vocal about her opinion.

For such a flamboyant actress who likes voicing her views, it comes quite a surprise that she doesn’t have her social media account. But what’s more interesting that she revealed spending 7-8 hours on social media.

In the event she recently attended in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut revealed of pursuing a secret social media account but she doesn’t use it for stalking.

She also spilled beans on her anger and how she uses it in a constructive way. In the event, she also said, “Like I said, when I left home, I did not leave because I just want to give my parents hell. I had a vision, I had a plan, so it’s been a very constructive emotion. I would like to go against practices that are pulling people down, which are not productive. What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic.”

Meanwhile, the first look poster of “Thalaivi”, which casts Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, was launched on last Saturday, and Twitterati were divided in their opinion.

While some have panned the prosthetics that have gone into transforming Kangana into Jayalalithaa, others expressed excitement at the idea of seeing the actress essay the late politician in the upcoming film.

