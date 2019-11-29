Kanika Kapoor’s SHOCKING Revelation: “My Parents-In-Law Stopped Me From Becoming A Singer”

Kanika Kapoor is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood. The Baby Doll singer rose to fame thanks to her unique and very attractive vocals. But do you know even she had her own share of struggles while on the way to become a singer?

In an interview with Talking Music on JioSaavn, Kanika Kapoor revealed that her parents-in-law didn’t want her to become a professional singer. They had clearly stated it during the marriage that they don’t want Kanika to sing.

However, Kanika managed to convince her then-husband to let her practice singing for her own self. Afterward, Kanika visited some music producers but nothing much happened in her favour.

But things changed over time and Kanika talked about the time when she received the call from Ekta Kapoor for Baby Doll song. It took 6 months for things to fall in place and rest we know is history.

Interestingly, Kanika Kapoor has practiced classical music since her childhood. During an interview with TOI, Kanika once revealed, “I grew up learning classical music right from the age of 6. At 11, I was singing pure classical on the All India Radio. At 12, I started doing shows with Anup Jalota, who is like a second father to me as he is my father’s childhood friend from Lucknow. At 17, I came to Mumbai to launch myself as an artiste and cut an album with Lalit Sen. I have done my Masters in music, so I can read, write and teach Indian classical music. I had converted my garage in Lucknow into a studio, where I would sing and record.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!