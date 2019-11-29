Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Lashes Out At Misogynist Mentality; Suggests Of Imposing A Curfew On Guys

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada is one of those celebrities, who are vocal about their opinions when it comes to taking a stand for women empowerment. She is quite active through her social media accounts and her Twitter timeline is always flooded with the posts, standing against the injustice against women.

Just a while ago, the singer took a dig at a section of the society who holds a girl responsible for the crimes like rape, in a series of tweets.

Here’s what she tweeted:

And this way India or anywhete else will never change. Its amazing how many people defend ‘Girls should be careful’ Not one man on my TL tweeting they will take steps to create awareness. Hell, they ll do nothing to stop dowry demands or set up ICCs. https://t.co/S3CzNDCr1A — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 29, 2019

So many men keep telling me – YOU HATE MEN because of the crimes of ‘just’ one rape. One rape and collectively a whole

Lot of us lose freedom. Our families wonder if we will be the next rape /

Murder victimz Why dont all these people get it? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 29, 2019

If imposing curfew will make our lives safer – Impose curfew on boys to get back home Before 7PM. If we get raped because of ‘some’ men; then might as well remove the ‘cause’ from the streets. We deserve to live without fear. High time. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 29, 2019

Recently, she took to Twitter and criticised a man for making fun of a woman who was accused of indecency and asked to wear a shawl by a Swiggy delivery boy.

The woman from Tamil Nadu experienced a social backlash on social media after delivery boy tweeted about her appearing before him in an unpresentable manner.

Narrating the incident on social media, the woman said the delivery boy turned up at the door with food and told her to wear a shawl in her own house.

The woman tagged Swiggy and wrote: “@swiggy_in can your employees mind their own business? One of your delivery persons asked me to put on a shawl coming to my own house. Why does it matter? Do we have to teach manners to them?”

Sripaada came out in support and wrote from her Instagram handle: “Men who need to stare at women’s breasts…Doesn’t look like they got weaned from breastfeeding properly.”

