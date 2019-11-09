BREAKING! Khiladi Akshay Kumar Gets Hurt On The Sets Of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar who just delivered a humongous box office success with Housefull 4 is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the first glimpse of the song ‘Filhal’ which features Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon. As soon as he shared the stills, many people compared it with his scene with Katrina Kaif from their film, Namaste London. Later, Akki took to his Twitter page to share a pic with his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif imitating the same pose.

In the same video, Akshay is seen wearing a bandage on his forearm. Yes, he got hurt on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Akshay’s physiotherapist said, “He sprained a muscle in the left arm. The physiotherapist taped the affected areas and Akki continued to shoot.” Take a look at the video here:

Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka Katrina Kaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all 🎁 pic.twitter.com/o8bek0q142 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 7, 2019

The major chunks of the film are being shot in Bangkok, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Recently, Rohit shot the climax of the film and Simmba Ranveer Singh and Singham Ajay Devgn were seen leaving for Hyderabad. Later, Rohit shared a picture from the sets of the film.

Sooryavanshi releases in March 2020.

