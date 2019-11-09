Isha Koppikar Reveals Sanjay Gupta Promised Her A Role In Kaante But Told Her To Shoot ‘Ishq Samundar’ Song Instead

Isha Koppikar has been making some shocking revelations about Bollywood. The actress recently shared her story of casting couch by a superstar in the industry. The actress’ latest revelation is about how filmmaker Sanjay Gupta promised her a role in his film Kaante (2002) but instead gave her the song, Ishq Samundar.

After doing a special dance number called ‘Khallas’ for Ram Gopal Varma Company, the actress started getting more such offers. The actress said that doing one item song stereotyped her as the item girl in Bollywood.

Isha told Pinkvilla, “I was offered several dance numbers which I had to say no to. Khallas kind of typecasted me where people wanted to take me only for songs. I did Ishq Samundar also at the same time. It was actually supposed to be a role in the film but it was not. I don’t really know what happened.”

She further shared, “I was told that it’s the role of Sanjay Dutt’s girlfriend. Then they told me they felt the length of the film (Kaante) was too long and they had to shorten so they had to do away with my role. We first shot the song. I was too naive and took people by face value. I don’t know if we can call it cheating but maybe, they could have done away with my part in the film. I don’t really know.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!