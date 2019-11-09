John Abraham, Arshad Warsi & Pulkit Samrat Indulge In Bromance On The Sets Of Pagalpanti

Ever since the trailer and songs of Pagalpanti were unveiled, people have been talking about the bromance between John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Pulkit Samrat. The trio got along like a house on fire during the shoot of the Anees Bazmee-directorial and kept everyone on the set entertained with their banter and jokes.

After the shoot, the three actors would often hang out together. From bikes and food to movies, they bonded over a range of topics. Even at the trailer launch, people got to see a glimpse of their bonding off-screen, which promises to make their onscreen camaraderie something to watch out for.

Meanwhile, the songs that have so far released have created quite a lot of stir. One of the attractions is the recreated song Bimar Dil which was originally from late superstar Sridevi’s hit Challbaaz. Urvashi Rautela who features in the song also called it her tribute to the legendary actress.

Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’ Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla & John Abraham and directed by Anees Bazmee to release on 22 Nov 2019. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!