Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. On Wednesday, the duo was clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. Read the article to know more.

Speaking about Brahmastra, Mouni Roy joined Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, earlier this month. The movie was scheduled to release in December after several delays byt has been postponed one more time due to the pandemic of COVID-19

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with jeans and a baseball cap. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black and white outfit. However, the couple wasn’t seen together. See the pictures here.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The project has seen quite a few delays since it began production in 2018. Director Ayan Mukerji had earlier told Hindustan Times that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’. He added that they ‘need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right’.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to romance in Luv Ranjan’s untitled project. A major chunk of the story is set in Spain. The team will be shooting first in Mumbai and then will fly to Spain. However, the international schedule is yet-to-be-decided. The shoot depends on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic as Spain is witnessing a resurgence of Coronavirus currently.

