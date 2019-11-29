Brahmastra: After Shah Rukh Khan, Another Actor To Join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer?

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated films currently. The team is currently shooting for the film in Manali but an update about next part is already making rounds. The latest buzz is that another male lead will be joining the team for the second part of Brahmastra which is a trilogy.

Rajeev Masand’s weekly column read that part two and three of the franchise superhero film will introduce another leading man. This new actor could play his father in the flashback scenes and will hence the actor will not feature parallelly with Ranbir’s character. In all possibility, the two actors will be in different timelines and might not even share screen space.

Shah Rukh Khan’s addition to the film was also kept under wraps. However, the megastar was spotted shooting for his scenes in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan’s role is rumoured to be an important cameo, which is not likely to return in the second and third instalments.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra was slated to release on Christmas 2019. The team had even launched the logo of the film in style at the Kumbh Mela. It was a grand affair, with 150 drones lighting up the sky to form the film’s logo. Announcing the new release date, Ayan wrote, “He wrote, “Brahmastra for me is a dream that began in 2011… That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that’s really new and amazing and next level…in terms of story, character and emotions but also in terms of visual and visual effects.”

Ayan Mukerji is looking forward to an early summer 2020 release.

