BoycottBhujOnOTT: Fans Upset With Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj Considering OTT Release, Say “Mega Star Only Deserves 70MM Mega Screen”

The news that Ajay Devgn is cracking a multi-film deal with an OTT giant, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India being a part of it, came in a couple of days back. But seems like fans of the superstar, don’t seem to be happy with his decision to take Bhuj to digital. Twitter has witnessed #BoycottBhujOnOTT trending for hours now, and below is what the netizens have to say.

For the unversed, the Novel Coronavirus breakout has shut down theatres, which has in turn, affected the filmmakers who had their films on the verge of releasing. While many have taken refuge under the digital release format, Ajay Devgn is no exception.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and Vidyut Jammwal. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film was set for an August 14 release but with the pandemic still strong, it seems dicey.

Now as Ajay Devgn is reportedly considering an OTT release for Bhuj and two of his other produced projects, fans seem to be disappointed. Taking the #BoycottBhujOnOTT, a fan wrote, “Mega Star Only Deserves 70MM mega Screen, not A 6 inch tiny screen.. @ajaydevgn Sir BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT ”

Another wrote, “Bhuj is a film that will teach the next generation a lot. Story is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local Woman @AbhishekDudhai6 BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT.”

A fan even expressed that they want to celebrate Bhuj like a festival. Below are a few reactions compiled:

This Particular movie of Ajay sir deserves Theatre release as it need Big exposure Bigger audience & Bigger display.

Please Please Ajay sir

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT@ajaydevgn @TeamAjayDevgn @AbhishekDudhai6 @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/fGoBntNOyt — 🌸Aarohi🌸❤ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ❤ (@Aarohi_Official) June 11, 2020

Bhuj is a film that will teach the next generation a lot. Story is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local Woman @AbhishekDudhai6 BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT pic.twitter.com/7e23iV7lBl — N I T I N (@SuperADianNJ) June 11, 2020

In other news, the aforementioned multi-film deal that is in question also includes Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’cruz starrer The Big Bull. It also includes Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang. Both the films have Ajay Devgn as the producer.

