Young actress Pranitha Subash post donating 1 Lakh for Corona relief fund, has gone an extra mile to help those in need amid lockdown. Pranitha is leaving no stone unturned to do her best to support those going through tough times.

Pranitha yesterday evening took to her Instagram handle where she shared few pictures along with a video.

In the pictures the actress can be seen with face mask and gloves, lending a helping hand to the volunteers in cooking and packing of food for those in need.

Pranith’s noble act earned her all praises and compliments. As her fans and followers praise and appreciated her.

On the work front, Pranitha who is quite popular for her acts in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films will be making her debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The war action film also has Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi with others in key roles.

Apart from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Pranitha also has been signed in for filmmaker Priyadarshan’s comic caper Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery in lead. Hungana 2 also has versatile actors Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Hungama 2 is a remake of 2003 released superhit comedy film Hungama which had Akssshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead.

