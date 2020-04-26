Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is not that little now, but he still continues to entertain us with his actions which have a statutory warning of ‘cuteness overloaded’. The mischievous Jr Nawab is garnering all the limelight even during the lockdown days.

Speaking about his new antics, Taimur interrupted his dad Saif during a live interaction session and well, it wasn’t for the first time. As shared by one of the Saif’s fans, the video shows Taimur peeping into the screen and trying to convey something to dad, which leaves him wondering.

We must say, Jr Nawab knows very well how to grab the limelight!

Meanwhile, recently Taimur surprised everyone with his skills of necklace making. Kareena Kapoor ditched designers’ jewellery to wear a necklace made by her little son.

Also recently, Saif Ali Khan and his little son Taimur took up painting a pass time after wowing netizens with their gardening skills.

Last Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son can be seen channeling their inner “Picasso”. In one of the images, Saif was seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur was seen turning the balcony’s wall in a multi-coloured canvas.

