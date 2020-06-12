Robert Pattinson Said He Lost His DIGNITY On Twilight Sets: “God, I Really Headbutted It”

Robert Pattinson was a charmer during most of our teenage year. Courtesy, Twilight. The film starred Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in lead as well. But did you know Pattinson hates the films? In fact, he got to a point where he took a sarcastic dig, said he lost his dignity on sets.

There have been multiple times that The Batman actor had expressed his hatred for Twilight. He even said that it was all about following the crowd. If that wasn’t enough, Robert even mentioned that he did not even like the weird photoshoots required for Twilight.

During the promotions of Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2, Robert Pattinson mentioned how he would have hated the films, had he not been a part of it. “I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without having seen anything; I just think I’m a bad person,” he had said in an interview with Moviefone.

Furthermore, talking about the photoshoots, Robert Pattinson slipped out his feelings in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There’s nothing you can do about it. That’s the way it is. But it is weird being part of that, kind of representing something you don’t particularly like,” and realized he spilled it out. The actor then added, “God, I just really headbutted it.”

When the actor was asked if he stole anything from Twilight sets, he replied that it was his dignity.

Although Twilight gave a boost of all of the actors’ careers, there remains a mutual hatred. Recently, Anna Kendrick too opened up about her ‘miserable’ experience.

Anna played Kristen Stewart’s best friend Jessica in Twilight. The actress said that she bonded on the sets in a way that she wanted to murder them all.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!