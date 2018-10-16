Box Office: After AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana To Bring In Another Hit With Badhaai Ho!

Ayushmann Khurrana is a multi talented actor and could be perfectly described as an underdog star of the Bollywood. He may not be an action hero like Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar or a fully fledged romantic hero like Shah Rukh Khan, but his breakthrough performances along with unconventional, yet content driven movies have earned him the reputation of an actor who delivers. The actor is now all geared up for his upcoming movie Badhaai Ho.

With the boy-next-door looks, the actor hardly carries any starry air but his name when associated with a movie generates sort of excitement and awareness among movie buffs. He’s undoubtedly on a roll with a hat-trick of successful movies – Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Andhadhun. In his recent hit Andhadhun, the portrayal of blind pianist has got him plenty of accolades from critics and audiences alike, and is turning out to be Ayushmann’s highest grosser so far.

Currently, the 34-year-old actor is all set to charm the cine-goers with his next Badhaai Ho. The movie tickles the taboo of old age pregnancy and showcases the embarrassment of a desi family in a society but in a hilarious way. The trailer got thumbs up from viewers for its promising and intriguing content with some genuine laughs and rawness in the scenes. Just like any other Khurrana’s movie, this too seems off-beat and word-of-mouth dependent affair. Looking as an overall package, the movie has a potential to sail smoothly at the box office, thus helping Khurrana to keep his track record intact. Even the makers are so confident of their product that they decided to preponed the movie’s release by one day.

Last year, Bareilly Ki Barfi & Shubh Mangal Saavdhan were slated for release at the theatres within a very short gap and both were back-to-back hits. Now after AndhaDhun which is running successfully, Badhaai Ho is coming up and the trade pandits have predicted for last year’s history to repeat!

Talking on the movie front, Badhaai Ho is slated to release on 18th October 2018 and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ayushmann Khuranna, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in lead Roles.