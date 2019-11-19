Boney Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed While Accepting ANR Award On Behalf Of Sridevi

Producer Boney Kapoor got teary-eyed while accepting Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Award on behalf of his late wife and eighties Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

“I am sure she (Sridevi) would have felt humbled. I accept this award on her behalf with humility. Thank you,” Boney said at an event here on Sunday.

Boney also tweeted: “A big thank you to # ANRAwards # AkkineniFamily, Chairman ANR awards committee @ tsubbaramireddy, Chiranjeevi for honoring @ SrideviBKapoor with # ANRNationalAwards. @ iamnagarjuna # LegendsLiveOn”

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Boney is seen breaking down on the stage.

Sridevi was honoured for her contribution to cinema for the year 2018. While Rekha was felicitated for excellence in cinema for 2019.

The award was presented to Boney by renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi.

The ANR award recognises film artistes whose body of work has made a lasting impact of outstanding artistic, cultural and commercial significance to the field of cinema.

