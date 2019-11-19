Ashutosh Gowariker FINALLY Opens Up About The Comparisons Between Panipat & Bajirao Mastani

Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat has been in the headlines for more than one reasons since the first trailer of the film released. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar the film was compared to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

After the trailer released people started pointing out similarities between Arjun Kapoor’s Sadashiv Rao and Ranveer’s Bajirao. There was also a comparison between Sanjay Dutt’s Ahmad Shah Abdali and Ranveer’s Alauddin Khilji.

It is now that Gowarikar has decided to speak about the uncanny comparisons and he expressed how it is not a thing to worry about.

In an interview with the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, “That’s understandable because the last film that comes out, stays in our recent memory. So, Jodhaa Akbar was immediately compared to Mughal-E-Azam, Bajirao Mastani to Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat to Bahubali. That’s nothing to be worried about.”

“Also, we are still in the era of the Peshwas in Panipat, which revolves around Bajirao’s next-generation—his son, Nana Saheb Peshwa, his brother Chimaji Appa’s son Sadashiv Rao Bhau and his second son with Mastani, Shamsher Bahadur. So, the costumes and their palace, remain the same but the story is very different,” he added.

Set to hit the big screens on December 6, The film stars Arjun, Sanjay, Kriti Sanon in lead roles and revolves around the third battle of Panipat.

