Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan welcomed a new member to his family recently, marking the beginning of his fatherhood journey. Known for his energetic performances and charismatic screen presence, VD now steps into this beautiful chapter of his life. Let’s celebrate him along with our favourite new-age dads of Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan: The New Dad

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents on 4 June 2024. Known as a family man, Jr Dhawan is often seen sharing heartwarming moments with his parents, wife, brother, and furry friend on social media. Now, with the arrival of his little one, Varun is all set to embark on the wonderful fatherhood journey.

Ranbir Kapoor: The Hot Dad

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022. Ranbir, known for his versatile acting skills and charming persona, has seamlessly transitioned into the role of a doting father. The actor has spoken about how fatherhood has profoundly changed his life, adding a new layer of responsibility and joy.

Shahid Kapoor: The Cool Dad

Shahid Kapoor is a proud father of two adorable children, Misha and Zain, with wife Mira Rajput. Shahid often shares endearing snippets of his family life on social media, showcasing his playful and loving side. His balanced approach to work and family life makes him one of the coolest dads in Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan: The Nawab of Pataudi and His Clan

Saif Ali Khan, father of four – Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir, has always been open about his parenting experiences. His bond with his children, especially the adorable moments with little Taimur and Jehangir, has been a favourite among fans and paparazzi. Saif’s ability to maintain a strong connection with his older kids, Sara and Ibrahim, while nurturing the younger ones showcases his commendable parenting skills.

Ayushmann Khurrana: The Modern Dad

Ayushmann Khurrana is also a devoted father to his two children, Virajveer and Varushka. He and his wife Tahira Kashyap often share insights into their parenting journey, highlighting the importance of open communication, creativity, and nurturing individuality. Ayushmann’s modern approach to fatherhood, balancing his artistic career with family time, makes him a role model for many new-age dads.

Riteish Deshmukh: The Doting Dad

Riteish Deshmukh is a loving father to his two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with wife Genelia D’Souza. Riteish’s social media is filled with fun and joyous moments with his kids, from playful activities to adorable family outings. His hands-on approach to parenting and the strong bond he shares with his children make him one of Bollywood’s most endearing dads.

