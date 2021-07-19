BJP MP Hema Malini visits Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday visited the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Advertisement

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to facilitate Hema‘s visit to the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple which is situated 25 kilometres from Srinagar city.

Advertisement

Hema Malini paid obeisance at the temple that is situated in the middle of a spring.

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla village of Ganderbal district is the holiest temple shrine of Kashmiri Pandits.

Even after migration to various places outside the Valley following outbreak of bloody militant violence, Kashmiri Pandits come from all over the country to seek the blessings of the deity during the annual festival which was held this year on May 26.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini recently got emotional remembering her late mother, Jaya Chakravarthy.

Hema Malini shared a couple of throwback photographs with her mother on Twitter and wrote: “My mother Smt Jaya Chakravarthy, affectionately called Mummy by all who knew her was an iconic figure in Mumbai, respected by everyone. She left us on this day 17 yrs ago. To me she was everything- she made me what I am & moulded my career. I feel her presence guiding me even today.

Must Read: Oh My God 2: Akshay Kumar Allots 15 Days For Shoot; Here’s Plans For Pankaj Tripathi & Yami Gautam!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube