Deepika Padukone took to her social media and posted about the same; a stunning picture wearing the brand along with a sweet caption.

Deepika is one of the biggest brand ambassadors in India with major brands investing in her for years now. Throughout her career, she has associated with some of the most coveted brands from across the globe.

Chopard, the international luxury brand is a significant addition to Deepika Padukone’s already extraordinary list of brand endorsements.

Deepika Padukone is a top choice for huge brands, national or international, not just because of her consistent successes at the movies or her ever-growing popularity, but it’s also because she can carry their brand on herself effortlessly.

The picture she shared proves it. Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in a one-shoulder dress in a shade of white, a messy bun, a watch and some accessories.

Deepika wrote – “To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy…@Chopard#Chopard”

That’s a major announcement coming from Deepika Padukone. In the last few months, big announcements have been coming in from her side. Whether it is on the brands’ front or the multiple movies that she is currently working on.

