Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and has proved her acting mettle by playing all sorts of roles on the silver screen. Everytime that she appears on the screen, she literally rules and nails all her characters like no one’s business in the industry. Last night, the beauty was spotted attending an event in the city where she looked stunning in a saree but her fashion sense didn’t go well with netizens who labelled her as a ‘wannabe’ and mocked her for sucking her belly inside in the comments section under her video.

Bhumi is very popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram. The actress was making headlines a while ago for her alleged boyfriend Yash Kataria after their kissing video went viral on the internet. And not to forget, we love Pednekar’s aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed and her sultry fashionable pictures and reels.

Now coming back to the topic, Bhumi Pednekar wore a beautiful mirror-work saree in white colour which came with a heavy embroidered blouse and a matching cape. For makeup, the actress opted for her usual smokey glam with nude lips and stole the show with her radiant smile.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Bhumi Pednekar’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Why always u hold ur stomach so inside.. let it be ..why the fuck fake it”

Another user commented, “She and her CONSTANT “sucking my stomach in desperately to look toned” syndrome …”

“She is a wannabe,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented about the actress, “Why does it look like she has got her ribs removed😢”

The other section on social media can’t stop gushing over diva’s glamorous avatar and commented hearts and fire emojis below her video.

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Bhumi Pednekar’s latest fashionable outing? Tell us in the space below.

