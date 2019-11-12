Bhumi Pednekar: “Been In A Situation Where I Was Paid Only 5% Of My Male Counterparts”

The subject of pay parity in Bollywood has been a long going battle now and the latest actress to join the battle is Bala actress Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi, who has been delivering very strong performances with her last few outings has finally broken her silence of the underpayment of actresses in the industry as compared to the male actors.

In her recent interview to Pinkvilla, Bhumi has been quoted saying, “In the early years, it used to be a huge problem. I’m not going to compare my pay to somebody’s who has been in the industry for so many years. I can’t be someone who’s not able to attract a large audience but expects a crazy pay. There has to be a logic behind it. I have been in a situation where I was paid 5% of what my male actor got, even though we had the same number of hits and our career graphs have been similar.”

But Bhumi is also quick to admit that things aren’t as bad as they earlier were. “Things have changed tremendously. There’s this wave of films that’s led by female characters and it’s empowering to be a part of these.”

Bhumi, whose last outing Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam has been much appreciated, has however been criticized for playing a dark girl when she is originally a very fair-skinned woman. Opening up about the bullying, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress said in the same interview, “Everyone has faced bullying. I have been fat-shamed since I was a kid. I was always a chubby kid. Everything is a problem. If you’re too short, it’s a problem. If you’re too tall, it’s a problem. Hairy, not hairy, fair, dark, – everything is an issue.”

On the professional front, both of Bhumi’s recent outings, Bala and Saand Ki Aankh have won the actress love and appreciation from both fans and critics.

