Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff Shares A Chilling Picture As He Shoots In 11 Degrees Temperature

World’s youngest action star Tiger Shroff has always given the most spectacular performances since his debut. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the action genre with his last movie WAR charting massive numbers at the box office and now he is shooting for the instalment of Baaghi 3 in Serbia.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media and shared, “Sun is shinin…but weather ain’t easy….11 degrees🥶 Pic Courtesy – @ruchitrajguru . #baaghi3”

Being so cold, it’s not easy to shoot but yes, the action star is giving the best of himself and pushing boundaries for his movie. Baaghi 3 is the most awaited film for Tiger’s fans as we will be seeing him perform never-before-seen stunts in the movie and by the looks of it, the movie is going to be the biggest action-packed blockbuster!

Tiger Shroff has catapulted himself into a whole new league with WAR as the movie has done phenomenal numbers with over 300 crores at the box office in India, making him the only actor from his generation to achieve such a feat.

He is also the only one from his generation to have 3 franchise films. The talented actor works really hard on his fitness and martial arts skills which is evident enough from the stunts he managed to pull off in each of his films without taking the help of a body double.

The actor is basking in the success of WAR as it has become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Tiger has already begun the shoot for Baaghi 3 and will be taking action sequences a notch higher with the next installment.

