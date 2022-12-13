The film industry is a very fickle place since no one knows what might click with the audience and what will fall flat at the box office and post-pandemic Bollywood faced a difficult time as none of the films managed to impress the audience until Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came into the theatres. In a way, it turned the tide then, and it might do it again, as there have been rumours that it might get remade in the South. Read on to fund out what the final verdict is!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the sequel of 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was actually a remake of a Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. It was a psychological horror that impressed both the critic and the audience. The sequel, however, is an original story which had Kartik, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles.

The movie received a positive response at the box office, and after a line of flops, it managed to bring a sigh of relief among filmmakers. There have been a lot of speculations that there might be a remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being made down South, and in a recent interview with Times Now Digital, Kartik Aaryan gave out some interesting details on it. While speaking about how the film did amazingly well at the box office, Kartik said that it is being made in the South.

As per the report, the actor said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remake is being made in South. Uski baatein chal rahi hai, ye ulta hai [There have been talks about it], Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 was a remake of a south film, and BB2 is an original whose remake is being made in the south. It is a victory! But at the end of the day, Kisi bhi zone se aaye, humari film honi chahiye [no matter where it’s getting made, our film should be coming out].”

Compared to Bollywood films, movies from the South industry have been ruling the box office recently, like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Kantara; therefore, something like this can change things for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik Aaryan is finally enjoying the much-desired success as a result of his hard work. His latest thriller drama Freddie was released on OTT, and it too received positive reviews from both the critics and audiences. Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Stayaprem ki Katha will be hitting the theatres next year and he will also doing Aashiqui 3 and Hera Pheri 3.

