Music director Tanishk Bagchi, who has been receiving positive response for his recently released title track of, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, recently opened up about the making of the song.

He revealed that he insisted on retaining Neeraj Shridhar’s original voice in the track to lend a certain authenticity to the hit number.

Neeraj Shridhar had earlier crooned the 2007 horror-comedy’s title track composed by Pritam, which he sampled from South Korean dance music group, JTL’s ‘My Lecon’ track.

Talking about recreating the track, Tanishk Bagchi said, “Recreating such an iconic track was a task because I had to recreate one of the most loved tracks of its time. That’s why I insisted on retaining Neeraj Shridhar’s original voice in the recreation to keep its authenticity intact.”

Tanishk Bagchi has been witnessing commercial success of late and his recent recreation appeals to the masses at large.

Reacting to the appreciation that’s coming the album’s way, the music director said, “‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is trending already. That means it’s welcomed and loved by the audience. That’s what matters to me in the end . I am super happy with the responses I am receiving as it only pushes me to do better.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles and is a sequel to the 2007 hit which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

Meanwhile, Tanishk also has ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo‘ starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, in the pipeline.

